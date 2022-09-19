Railways to run special trains to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Ludhiana, September 18
The Northern Railway has announced three festival special trains for pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during the upcoming festival season. These limited-run trains would provide connectivity of Anand Vihar Terminus (AVT), New Delhi, and Varanasi to Udhampur and further to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra.
The 01671/72 AVT-Udhampur-AVT Festival Special AC reserved train will operate from AVT every Monday and Thursday from October 3 to November 10 at 11 pm and reach Udhampur at 12 noon the next day. On return journey, the train will run from Udhampur on every Tuesday and Friday from October 4 to November 11 at 10.10 pm and arrive at AVT at 11.10 am the next day.
The 01653/54 Varanasi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra train would leave Varanasi on every Tuesday from October 4 to November 15 at 6.15 am and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi at 10.55 am the next day. The 01633/34 New Delhi-Udhampur-New Delhi train would run from New Delhi every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from September 30 to November 11 at 11.30 pm and reach Udhampur 11.25 am the next day.
