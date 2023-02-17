Railways to run three special trains to cope with Holi rush

Ludhiana, February 16

The Railways has announced to run three Holi special trains for migrants settled in the region to visit their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and other states. Three trains, 04053/54 Anand Vihar Terminus-Udhampur-Anant Vihar Terminus Reserved AC Special, 04671/72 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Reserved Special and 04517/ 18 Chandigarh-Gorakhpur-Chandigarh reserved trains would make four trips each from March 2 to 13, 2023.

Train number 04053 would leave Anand Vihar Teminus (AVT) on March 6 and 9 at 11 pm and arrive in Udhampur at 1.30 pm the next day. The corresponding train number 04054 would depart from Udhampur on March 7 and 10 at 9.30 pm and reach AVT at 11.15 pm the next day.

Train number 04671 between New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra would leave New Delhi on March 6 and 13 at 11.30 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 12 noon the next day. On the return trip, train number 04672 would depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on March 5 and 12 at 6.10 pm and reach New Delhi at 6.40 am the next day.

Both these trains would have halts at Ludhiana in both directions.

Another festival special, train number 04617, would leave Gorakhpur on March 3 and 10 at 10.05 pm and reach Chandigarh at 2.10 pm the next day. On the return trip, train number 04618 would depart from Chandigarh on March 2 and 9 at 11.15 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 6.20 pm the next day.