Rain brings down temperature

Rain in the past few hours has brought down temperatures in the region. Weather experts said not only has this spell of rain brought respite to residents from the continuous rising temperatures, but it will also prove beneficial

for crops.

Talking to The Tribune, Dr KK Gill, weather expert at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, said that tomorrow onwards the weather conditions would be normal and the sky would remain partly cloudy.

Advertisement

But the good thing was that the rain had brought both the minimum and maximum temperatures down, giving respite from the increasing temperatures, she said, adding that the maximum temperature had started touching 25-26° in the last week, but today it came to normal at around 21° C.

Meghna, a resident of Civil Lines, said that they had begun putting away their woollen clothes for the season as the temperature was rising, but the sudden rain had again brought back the cold conditions. “It is good if such weather persists, as it is neither too cold nor too warm. This is comparatively enjoyable weather,”

Advertisement

she added.

But the rain also brought some misery for pedestrians and two-wheeler commuters as the city’s potholed roads remained filled with water and mud, making commuting difficult.