Rain brings much-needed relief from heat

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:34 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
representative image
After days of intense heat and high humidity, Ludhiana finally got a welcome respite as moderate to heavy rainfall lashed various parts of the city on Sunday evening. The sudden showers brought down temperatures significantly, offering relief to residents who had been reeling under the sweltering conditions.

“It was becoming unbearable, especially with frequent power cuts. Today’s rain felt like a blessing,” said Neha, a homemaker from BRS Nagar.

The city had been experiencing temperatures soaring above 42°C for the past week, coupled with high humidity levels that made conditions extremely uncomfortable. The downpour not only lowered the temperature, but also improved the air quality and settled the dust on city roads.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers in the coming days.

