Rain brings relief from heat

Ludhiana, June 20
After yesterday night’s rainfall, the temperature today finally dipped, giving much-needed relief to the city residents. The city received 2.8 mm rainfall and maximum temperature recorded today was 35.7°C while minimum temperature stood at 24.6°C.
According to the forecast shared by the Punjab Agricultural University, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy.
“Although the rainfall was light yesterday but it gave the much needed relief from the scorching heat,” said Parkash, a city resident.
Another city resident further added that cool breeze in the evening was nice and hope that the weather remains pleasant in the coming days as well.
