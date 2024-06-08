Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

Ludhiana, June 7
City residents finally had some relief from the scorching heat today. The maximum temperature recorded today was 39.4°C while minimum was 21.8°C. According to Punjab Agricultural University, the weather is expected to remain cloudy over Ludhiana.
“Finally, there is some relief from the intense heat wave conditions. It had become impossible to step out in the sun but after the rain, the temperature has dipped and heat wave has subsided,” said Monika, a city resident.
For prevention of root-knot nematode in paddy fields, PAU experts have advised farmers to apply 40 gm of mustard seed per sq m at the last tillage after sowing the field 10 days before sowing. To prevent seed- borne diseases of paddy, treat the seed with 3 gm of sprint per kg before nursery planting.(Dissolve 3 gm of sprint in 8-10 ml of water).
With summer vacations on for children, most of the people are going for short breaks to hills. “June is the best time to relax and chill in hilly areas. It has become impossible to do household chores. Hence, we are going for a week’s trip to Himachal Pradesh to relax and unwind,” said Jyoti, another city resident.
Evening and morning walkers are also having some good time as they are able to enjoy their walks with cool breeze blowing these days. “It had become difficult to go for walks. Now, finally there is a breather,” said Satwinder Singh, an evening walker.
