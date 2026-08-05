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Home / Ludhiana / Rain brings relief, reduces paddy growers’ dependence on tubewells

Rain brings relief, reduces paddy growers’ dependence on tubewells

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:04 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Farmers on the outskirts of Ludhiana in an upbeat mood following the recent spell of rainfall. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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Farmers on the outskirts of Ludhiana are in an upbeat mood following the recent spell of rainfall, which is expected to benefit the paddy crop. The district received 37 mm of rain today, while the forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall tomorrow as well.

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Harinder Singh Lakhowal of Samrala said the rain was beneficial for the paddy crop, which requires large quantities of water.

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“This helps ensure uniform irrigation and will lead to a better yield,” he said.

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Satwinder Singh, another farmer from Lalton Kalan, said the rainfall was much needed and would have a positive impact on the crop.

“Memories of last year’s floods still give us jitters. God has been kind this year, and the rain came at the right time. These showers have brought us relief. Now we do not have to worry about switching on the tubewell or waiting for electricity, as God’s gift, in the form of rain, has solved the problem,” he said.

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According to experts at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the recent rainfall was timely and would help paddy fields achieve uniform irrigation. Although the showers have reduced farmers’ dependence on tubewells, they advised growers to continue adopting water-saving techniques.

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