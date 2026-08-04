Rain brings respite from humidity, leaves several areas in Ludhiana waterlogged

The city witnessed pleasant evening showers on the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather. However, the downpour also caused temporary waterlogging in several low-lying areas, inconveniencing commuters during the evening rush hour.

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As the rain intensified, teams of the Municipal Corporation (MC) were deployed to monitor pumping stations along the Buddha Daria and ensure the smooth drainage of rainwater. Civic workers were also seen clearing blocked road gullies to prevent water accumulation and improve the flow of rainwater.

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Areas such as Haibowal, Deep Nagar, Civil Lines, Chander Nagar, Hambran Road, Sarabha Nagar and parts of Ferozepur Road reported waterlogging for some time after the showers. Office-goers and shoppers were forced to wade through waterlogged stretches before the situation gradually improved.

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The disruption, however, was short-lived, with drainage systems becoming operational and pumping operations continuing to clear accumulated water.

Ekjot Singh, Superintending Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, said, “The city has six sewage treatment plants (STPs) and 34 disposal points. Most locations where waterlogging occurred were cleared within a short time after the rain due to continuous monitoring by MC teams.”

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Residents, however, said several localities continue to face recurring waterlogging during every spell of rain.

Vivek Sharma, a resident of Chander Nagar, said, “Our streets get submerged even after mild showers. Since the internal roads are at a lower level than the main road along the Buddha Daria, rainwater naturally accumulates here. We expected complete relief after the construction of new roads, but the problem has only reduced partially.”

Commuter Davinder Singh said temporary measures provide only short-term relief. “People face the same situation every monsoon. There is a need for a permanent solution instead of seasonal arrangements,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has cleared most of the garbage that had accumulated across the city following the recently concluded sanitation workers’ strike. However, waste heaps remain at four to five locations, including the road near Pavilion Mall heading towards the Civil Surgeon’s office, stretches of Dugri Road and parts of Pratap Chowk, where lifting operations are yet to be completed.

Officials said the remaining garbage would be removed soon, adding that sanitation work has returned to normal in most parts of the city.