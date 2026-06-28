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Home / Ludhiana / Rain, cloudy weather compound troubles for beekeepers in Punjab: Experts

Rain, cloudy weather compound troubles for beekeepers in Punjab: Experts

Ludhiana agricultural varsity say the weather conditions disrupt foraging, weaken bee colonies, increase risk of pests and diseases

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Beekeeping is a thriving profession across Punjab. File Photo
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Frequent rainfall, cloudy conditions and high humidity during the monsoon bring with them a host of troubles for beekeepers, say experts.

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Beekeeping is a thriving profession across the state.

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Experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) say the weather conditions disrupt foraging, weaken bee colonies, and increase the risk of pests and diseases. They say that from July to mid-September, beekeepers need to plan better, increase vigilance and ensure timely interventions to safeguard bee colonies’ health and productivity.

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Experts stress the first line of defence is rain-proofing hives. “Water intrusion can spell disaster, leading to mould, mildew (a type of fungus) and weakened bees,” says Gurpreet Singh Makkar, principal extension scientist (entomology).

He adds hives should be placed on iron stands, away from zones prone to waterlogging and inclined slightly to drain rainwater.

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Langstroth hives made of durable kail wood and fitted with metal sheet roofing provide better insulation. Cracks and gaps must be sealed with mud to keep the interiors dry, he says.

According to the experts, maintaining the hive’s internal environment is equally crucial. Before rainfall, colonies should be cleaned of debris and inspected for wax moth infestations. Adequate ventilation prevents moisture buildup, placing a super chamber over the brood chamber improves airflow and shifting combs helps reduce excess humidity.

Nutrition is another pressing concern as colonies rely on supplementary feeding amid restricted foraging. Ensuring honey reserves before the season is vital, and sugar syrup (equal quantities of sugar and water) can be offered during prolonged showers. Pollen supplements — natural or substitute — support brood rearing and a ten-frame colony requires about 250 g of pollen fortnightly.

Threat of ‘robbing behaviour’ among bees

The season also heightens the threat of robbing behaviour, where bees raid weaker colonies in search for food. Preventive measures include reducing hive entry size, feeding colonies uniformly in the evening and uniting weak colonies using the ‘Newspaper Method’. If robbing occurs, sealing cracks, covering entries with wire mesh and shifting colonies can break scent trails. Empty combs should be fumigated with sulphur to prevent wax moth damage.

Makkar says the rainy season “tests every beekeeper’s patience and skill”.

“With regular inspections, dry hives, proper ventilation and timely feeding, colonies can be kept strong and productive, laying the foundation for success in the seasons ahead,” he adds.

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