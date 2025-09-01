Heavy and continuous rainfall lashed Ludhiana on Sunday, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged and slowing down daily life. From clogged drains to submerged intersections, the downpour exposed the city’s fragile infrastructure and sparked health concerns in both urban and rural pockets.

Advertisement

The city recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.6°C on August 20. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6°C on August 25. Rainfall was abundant this year (totalled 255.2 mm), placing August 2025 among the wetter years, though still below the record of 364.2 in 2019 in previous 13 years.

With 91 per cent humidity and minimum temperatures hovering around 23°C, the city woke to a soggy landscape with warning of “extreme” rainfall conditions. Waterlogging was reported in several residential colonies and market areas. Local residents, undeterred by ankle-deep puddles, were seen navigating flooded lanes for their Sunday breakfast chores.

Advertisement

“We walked through water only to get poori-chana,” said Harpreet Singh, a resident of Model Town.

“It’s a tradition, rain or shine,” he said.

Advertisement

“Driving through the waterlogged lanes is risky. Potholes are invisible under water and one slip can cause a serious accident,” said Pritpal Singh, a resident of the Chandigarh Road area.

Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Kaur said: “People must avoid contact with stagnant water and ensure children don’t wade through flooded streets. Boiling drinking water and maintaining hygiene are critical now.”

Rural Punjab faced a more urgent crisis. Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) issued a comprehensive advisory for goat herders, especially those managing Beetal breeds during the breeding season.

“Three-day sickness caused by flies and mosquitoes is becoming common,” warned Dr Ravinder Singh Grewal, Director of Extension Education at GADVASU.

“Ticks can lead to babesiosis, and contaminated water may carry salmonella and E coli, causing severe diarrhoea.”

Dr Grewal also emphasised the importance of vaccination against lumpy skin disease, foot-and-mouth disease and hemorrhagic septicemia but cautioned against vaccinating sick animals. “Timely intervention can prevent disease outbreaks and protect livestock livelihoods,” he said.

To support farmers, GADVASU has activated helplines 62832-58834 and 62832-97919 for expert guidance and emergency assistance.

Advisory for goat farmers

The university has urged farmers to relocate animals to dry, elevated areas and avoid grazing in low-lying flood-prone zones.

They should boil water for lambs and monitor mucous membranes for signs of jaundice and clean hooves with 5 per cent formalin or lime solution and trim them once dry. The farmers should refrain from feeding moldy grains or poor-quality silage, which could cause toxicity and abortions.