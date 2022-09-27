Rain damages paddy in Ludhiana, Malerkotla districts

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, September 26

Heavy rains that lashed the region during past few days have caused massive damage to ripened paddy, fodder and horticulture farms in villages falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Besides seeking compensation for damages, office-bearers of the kisan unions have urged the government to consider a field as a unit for assessing losses instead of whole village.

Farmers said they were worried about steep decline in yield, quality of paddy grains and further deterioration of crop due to accumulation of water in fields.

The All India Kisan Sabha leader, Baldev Singh Latala, alleged that successive governments had failed to come to rescue of farmers, who suffered massive losses due to natural calamities.

Latala said a quick survey by office-bearers and activists of various kisan sabhas had revealed that paddy cultivators of the region had suffered massive losses.

“The crop in fields is almost ripe. Downpour and winds have damaged ears of paddy,” Latala said while maintaining that both the crop yield and quality was affected in majority of fields in the region.

Referring to the present system of assessing losses Latala regretted that revenue officials were treating a village as an entity for the assessment. Farmers had been demanding that a single field should be considered for assessment of losses, he said.

Mony Dhaliwal, a progressive farmer of Ghungrana village, said he was worried about reclamation of eroded land besides payment of rent for 60 acres hired by him as the crop yield and quality were affected due to heavy downpour. Like many other paddy cultivators he had hired land at Rs 60,000 per acre rent.

