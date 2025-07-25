Rain exposes poor condition of roads in city

Just a few spells of rain has exposed the poor condition of city roads, with many stretches now riddled with potholes and cracks. The top layer of roads across major and connecting routes has eroded, once again highlighting the city’s perennial problem of deteriorating road infrastructure during the monsoon season.

Residents were left navigating treacherous, waterlogged roads, especially in areas such as Dugri, Deepak Cinema Chowk, Industrial Area, near hotel Keys, Chandigarh Road, Jalandhar bypass, Dhandari and routes leading to Giaspura. The erosion of road surfaces, especially during rains, raises serious concerns about the quality of material used in road construction, often blamed for being sub-standard.

“The poor quality of construction becomes evident every monsoon,” said Parminder Mehta, former Congress councillor and now a BJP leader. “Last night, some roads in Haibowal, Jassian and New Sant Nagar were patched using bricks and sand. This makeshift patchwork will wash away in the next rain. It’s just an eyewash. The real issue is poor drainage and inferior tar used, which gets washed away, leaving behind uneven and dangerous surfaces,” he added.

Two-wheeler riders, in particular, face the brunt of the road damage. Many complain about the constant risk of skidding and accidents. Ghanshyam, a local bank employee, recounted an incident where his scooter skidded near Hero Bakery due to a slippery road and hidden potholes. “I lost balance and fell, but thankfully passersby helped me,” he said.

Commuters continue to struggle at underpasses like the one near Lodhi Club and around Hotel Keys, where large puddles form and remain for hours. “The water stagnates for two to three hours, making it really hard to cross these roads,” said Neha, a college student who rides a two-wheeler daily. Prolonged waterlogging not only hinders movement but also weakens the base of the road, worsening the damage with each downpour.

Despite regular carpeting of roads under various government schemes, commuters say the results are short-lived. The condition of roads begins to deteriorate within months, pointing towards recurring flaws in construction and maintenance practices.