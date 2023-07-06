Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 5

Following a heavy rainfall, several parts of the city experienced major waterlogging on Wednesday as the Municipal Corporation (MC) and other departments concerned failed to make necessary arrangements to prevent waterlogging. It was a harrowing time for a number of commuters on city roads today.

According to the weather report released by the PAU, Ludhiana, 81.6 mm of rainfall was recorded here since Wednesday morning.

After the onset of rainfall around 8:45 am, the city experienced accumulation of rainwater in various parts, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. Additionally, numerous motorists encountered difficulties as their vehicles developed problems while passing through the flooded roads. The rainwater reportedly entered some shops at Chaura Bazaar and nearby old city markets.

According to reports, several areas in Ludhiana experienced major waterlogging, including Gill Road, Chandigarh Road, BRS Nagar, Link Road near Preet Palace, Dugri Road, Jamalpur Road, Transport Nagar, Dholewal, Giaspura, Ghumar Mandi, Field Ganj, Hambran Road, Haibowal, Bajwa Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Chaura Bazaar, Talab Bazaar and nearby old city markets. The premises of some government offices also got inundated. Social media users also shared videos showing waterlogged roads, revealing the true state of the ‘smart city’.

Sewers overflow

The absence of a dedicated storm water drainage system in most areas of the city resulted in overflowing sewers in various locations. Notably, the rainwater is drained out through road gullies linked with MC’s sewer lines.

When the rainfall started today, sewage flowed into houses in some areas. Chandigarh Road, Panj Peer Road and some other locations experienced severe sewer overflow, leading to the accumulation of dirty water on roads. A resident of Panj Peer Road said when he contacted the MC’s Flood Control room, he was informed by officials that they were working to drain out the accumulated water but to no avail.

Underpasses flooded

Four underpasses were flooded due to the failure of timely measures by the departments concerned. Both underpasses of the PWD on Southern Bypass near Ferozepur Road were inundated with rainwater, resulting in the temporary closure of traffic. Another underpass near Chand Cinema, which falls under the MC, Ludhiana, was temporarily closed due to flooding. Rainwater also accumulated on GLADA’s underpass on Lodhi Club Road.

Road cave-ins

After rainfall, road cave-ins appeared on ATI Road and near Janta Nagar on Wednesday. Residents raised questions over quality of works after road portions collapsed. However, the exact cause behind these incidents was not clear.

A street portion in the vicinity of Gill Road caved in as complained by a resident, SPS Kalsi, on Wednesday. But officials from the MC's O&M Branch did not attend any phone calls.

Meanwhile, the MC’s Flood Control Room received a total of 15 complaints related to waterlogging and choked sewers in various locations by this evening. Former councillor Inder Aggarwal said major waterlogging occurred in various parts of the city within a few hours of the rainfall, emphasising the urgent need to improve the water drainage system.

NGO alleges contamination of groundwater

Kapil Arora of the Council of Engineers has sent a complaint to the Chief Secretary and other authorities against alleged severe damage to the environment due to contamination of groundwater by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana.

He alleged that sewage-mixed rainwater was being released to the ground through a recharge well installed in an unscientific way at Leisure Valley in BRS Nagar here.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said waterlogging was witnessed in the city due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday but civic body teams remained on toes to ensure that the accumulated water was drained out in a short period of time from roads, streets, underpasses, etc. She said over 600 employees remained on duty for clearing road gullies and sewers. She said sand bags had been placed to strengthen the banks of the Buddha Nullah at Chander Nagar, Vivek Nagar and nearby areas.

81.6 mm rainfall recorded

