 Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

MC, other departments fail to make arrangements to prevent waterlogging

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Commuters and pedestrians try to pass through waterlogged Hambran Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 5

Following a heavy rainfall, several parts of the city experienced major waterlogging on Wednesday as the Municipal Corporation (MC) and other departments concerned failed to make necessary arrangements to prevent waterlogging. It was a harrowing time for a number of commuters on city roads today.

According to the weather report released by the PAU, Ludhiana, 81.6 mm of rainfall was recorded here since Wednesday morning.

After the onset of rainfall around 8:45 am, the city experienced accumulation of rainwater in various parts, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. Additionally, numerous motorists encountered difficulties as their vehicles developed problems while passing through the flooded roads. The rainwater reportedly entered some shops at Chaura Bazaar and nearby old city markets.

According to reports, several areas in Ludhiana experienced major waterlogging, including Gill Road, Chandigarh Road, BRS Nagar, Link Road near Preet Palace, Dugri Road, Jamalpur Road, Transport Nagar, Dholewal, Giaspura, Ghumar Mandi, Field Ganj, Hambran Road, Haibowal, Bajwa Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Chaura Bazaar, Talab Bazaar and nearby old city markets. The premises of some government offices also got inundated. Social media users also shared videos showing waterlogged roads, revealing the true state of the ‘smart city’.

Sewers overflow

The absence of a dedicated storm water drainage system in most areas of the city resulted in overflowing sewers in various locations. Notably, the rainwater is drained out through road gullies linked with MC’s sewer lines.

When the rainfall started today, sewage flowed into houses in some areas. Chandigarh Road, Panj Peer Road and some other locations experienced severe sewer overflow, leading to the accumulation of dirty water on roads. A resident of Panj Peer Road said when he contacted the MC’s Flood Control room, he was informed by officials that they were working to drain out the accumulated water but to no avail.

Underpasses flooded

Four underpasses were flooded due to the failure of timely measures by the departments concerned. Both underpasses of the PWD on Southern Bypass near Ferozepur Road were inundated with rainwater, resulting in the temporary closure of traffic. Another underpass near Chand Cinema, which falls under the MC, Ludhiana, was temporarily closed due to flooding. Rainwater also accumulated on GLADA’s underpass on Lodhi Club Road.

Road cave-ins

After rainfall, road cave-ins appeared on ATI Road and near Janta Nagar on Wednesday. Residents raised questions over quality of works after road portions collapsed. However, the exact cause behind these incidents was not clear.

A street portion in the vicinity of Gill Road caved in as complained by a resident, SPS Kalsi, on Wednesday. But officials from the MC's O&M Branch did not attend any phone calls.

Meanwhile, the MC’s Flood Control Room received a total of 15 complaints related to waterlogging and choked sewers in various locations by this evening. Former councillor Inder Aggarwal said major waterlogging occurred in various parts of the city within a few hours of the rainfall, emphasising the urgent need to improve the water drainage system.

NGO alleges contamination of groundwater

Kapil Arora of the Council of Engineers has sent a complaint to the Chief Secretary and other authorities against alleged severe damage to the environment due to contamination of groundwater by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana.

He alleged that sewage-mixed rainwater was being released to the ground through a recharge well installed in an unscientific way at Leisure Valley in BRS Nagar here.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said waterlogging was witnessed in the city due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday but civic body teams remained on toes to ensure that the accumulated water was drained out in a short period of time from roads, streets, underpasses, etc. She said over 600 employees remained on duty for clearing road gullies and sewers. She said sand bags had been placed to strengthen the banks of the Buddha Nullah at Chander Nagar, Vivek Nagar and nearby areas.

81.6 mm rainfall recorded

According to the weather report released by the PAU, Ludhiana, 81.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city since Wednesday morning. The city experienced accumulation of rainwater in various parts, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

2
Nation

MP urination case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close

3
Punjab

BJP will work on all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 assembly seats in Punjab, says newly-appointed state party chief Sunil Jakhar

4
Nation

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin MP in Canada slams posters by Khalistani supporters; says they continue to reach a new low

6
Haryana

Gurugram administration to conduct structural audit of 23 housing societies

7
Sports

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut

8
Punjab

40-feet wide breach in Kandi canal after heavy rain in Punjab

9
Sports

India, Ashwin continue to be No1 in Test rankings; Williamson topples Root

10
Trending

Viral video: Priyanka Chopra lambasted for saying Indian movies are about 'hips, bo*bs'

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...

Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks

Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks

NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...

SCO states to work on unified terror list

SCO states to work on unified terror list

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...


Cities

View All

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Parks on Majitha road turn virtual lakes without proper drainage

Dangling wires in Dilawari Street area endanger lives

Police arrest two for attack on BJP SC Morcha leader

Drug peddler held with 276-gm heroin

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

2BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

Stray canine menace: Sec 28 residents live in fear of stray dogs

2 boys drown in Saketri rivulet

Rain likely for five days

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Rain lashes Delhi, mercury drops

Couple ends life over financial crisis

2 arrested with Rs 85 lakh cash

Cop's wife rams car into 4 persons outside AIIMS

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

State of parks: Urban Estate-1 park paints a picture of neglect

PUDA employee among 4 held for creating fake property papers

Fields waterlogged as 50-ft wide breach reported in Kandi canal

Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Polluted Buddha Nullah overflows, water enters houses in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for many as MC shed, govt school wall give way in Ludhiana

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Investigation finds loose ends in sewer testing on day of incident

Youth killed, three injured in village factory shed collapse

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

Vir Singh’s entire poetic works to be transliterated into Shahmukhi

Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Committee begins stir over village common land

Fatehgarh Sahib: 'Stop plying of illegal carts'