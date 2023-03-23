 Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist : The Tribune India

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Flattened wheat crop due to recent rain and hailstorm in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 22

After unprecedented heat that feared shriveling of grains, heavy rains coupled with gusty winds and hailstorm during the past week have poured misery on a large number of farmers in Ludhiana district, the government has confirmed.

With the peasants of the district staring at losses, preliminary estimates have revealed that standing wheat crop on at least 53,000 hectares, which constitute almost 22 per cent of the total area under wheat, was flattened due to inundating of the fields and lodging while at least 3 per cent of the ready-to-ripe cereal grain plants were feared damaged.

However, the halt in rain since Tuesday and sunny weather on Wednesday and Tuesday have revived hopes of the majority of affected farmers with the inundated fields being drained out through various means and the flattened crop being lifted again.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Tuesday ordered girdawari to assess the damage to wheat crop due to inclement weather and rain across the state.

Acting on the directions, revenue and agriculture officials began field visits on Wednesday to meet the affected farmers and make on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused to the staple food in various parts of the district.

A visit to various parts of the district revealed that the wheat crop in vast areas of fields has fallen flat while the rainwater that had caused lodging and flooding of the fields has almost receded in most pockets across 11 blocks in the district.

“We have suffered huge losses due to the rain, hail and thunderstorm,” an octogenarian farmer in Samrala Maan Singh told The Tribune.

Another peasant Shamsher Singh in Sidhwan Bet said most of his crop, which was ready to be harvested, on over 10 acres had flattened.

“After suffering due to intense heat till recently, now the rain, gusty winds and hailstorm have poured misery on us,” shared a progressive farmer, Harwinder Singh, in Pakhowal.

Ajmer Singh, who had cultivated wheat crop over 15 acres in Khanna, blamed the government and official machinery of rendering no help so far.

“Again, we have been left to fend for ourselves. Similar was our plight when we suffered losses in paddy cultivation and now our wheat crop has also fallen prey to inclement weather,” rued a small peasant, Kuldeep Singh, who was upset watching his flattened wheat crop over 2 acres in Machhiwara.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said the district administration would assess the exact loss to the wheat crop due to the inclement weather and send a detailed report to the government. “We will extend full support and help to the affected farmers, as per the decision of the government,” she added.

Chief Agriculture Officer Narinder Singh Benipal claimed extending all possible help and assistance to the rain-hit farmers. “Our teams are visiting the fields and meeting the peasants to assess loss, besides offering requisite support,” he asserted, adding that the complete field assessment report would be submitted shortly.

Wheat area at five-year low

The area under wheat cultivation during the current season was at its lowest ever in Ludhiana district since 2017.

From 2.52 lakh hectares, which in the past five years remained the maximum area under the main Rabi crop, in 2017-18, the area under cereal grain cultivation had declined to 2.43 lakh hectares in the district for the current rabi season.

The past trend of the area under wheat cultivation showed that from 2.51 lakh hectares in 2015-16,

it had come down to 2.5 lakh hectares in 2016-17, but went up to the highest

of 2.52 lakh hectares in 2017-18, before again decreasing to 2.51 lakh hectares in 2018-19, further declining to 2.5 lakh hectares in 2019-20, 2.49 lakh hectares in 2020-21, 2.44 lakh hectares in

2021-22 and settling down to the five-year low of

2.43 lakh hectares for the current rabi season 2022-23 in the district.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

4
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

5
Sports

Here are the 12 cities shortlisted for ODI World Cup in India

6
Punjab

Raja Warring writes to Punjab DGP, flags concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters

7
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

8
Himachal

Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution

9
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

10
Delhi

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Top News

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Within rights to do so, says Sukhu | Cites Uttarakhand & J&K...

Amritpal’s NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Amritpal's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

Delhi Govt presents ~78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

Rs 850 cr allocated to clear landfill sites in 2 years

Punjab Police trace bike on which Amritpal Singh fled

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

DCC ex-chief joins AAP

DC suspends official for indiscipline

Three of thieves’ gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

Travel agent booked for duping 2

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to ~285 cr

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

100-kg poppy husk seized