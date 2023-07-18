Rain havoc: Schools reopen after week’s break

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 17

Schools reopened today after state government declared holidays in the institutions due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in the region in the past few days. Taking all necessary precautions and not putting the lives of students at stake, the government schools opened only after giving an undertaking to the District Education Officers concerned that there was no water-logging and it was safe for the children to be back to schools.

An Education Department official said an online meeting was held by the department asking principals/in-charges to send an undertaking for the schools to reopen. “The exercise was done to ensure the safety of the students,” the official said.

Meanwhile, several students, teachers and union members of some government schools in different parts of the district were contacted by The Tribune and there was no complaint of waterlogging or building collapsing anywhere.

Block Primary Education Officer Ramanjit Singh Sidhu said “I visited many primary schools and there was no waterlogging anywhere and the buildings were safe. Thankfully, there has been no rain in the past many hours.”

Ramandeep Kaur, in-charge at Government Middle School, Challan, said students attended the classes in good numbers and there was no difficulty due to waterlogging or damage to buildings. “We were asked to open the schools only if it was safe for the students. No one could take a chance in this and we gave a nod to open the schools,” she added.

General secretary of Government School Teachers’ Union Parveen Kumar from Government Senior Secondary School, Indrapuri, Tajpur Road, said neither the teachers nor the students faced any problem during the reopening of schools. “The day went by as usual and the school saw good attendance of students,” he said.

During a visit to the Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Cemetery Road, students were seen attending regular classes. Though the weather was humid, no waterlogging was witnessed anywhere on the premises. Principal Charanjit Kaur said no one faced any problem.