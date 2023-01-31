Rain leaves city roads waterlogged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

After rainfall lashed the city, waterlogging occurred in a few areas of the city on Monday morning.

Road gullies in different areas were also lying choked. Later, water receded from the affected areas, including Hambran Road.

Meanwhile, motorists commuted through muddy Ferozepur Road where the construction work of Elevated Road was underway in the city.

The Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, Ludhiana, recorded 14 mm of rainfall today.

The department predicted that the weather was expected to remain cold and dry with the possibility of fog during morning hours over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.