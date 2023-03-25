Rain plays spoilsport at PAU Kisan Mela

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 24

Rain played a spoilsport during the two-day Kisan Mela that kicked off today at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Since it started raining early morning there was very thin attendance from the farmers and even the chief guest failed to make it to the event.

Employees stage protest

Members of the Punjab Agricultural University Contractual and Daily Paid Labour Workers’ Association today held a protest during the mela. The demand of the association is to make contractual staff permanent. There are nearly 400 employees working in PAU and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras who are working on contract and have already submitted the memorandum with the government to make the employees on the roll.

Aroma of food in the air

It was a usual business inside the campus as no rush was witnessed on the campus roads due to mela. It was aroma of finger licking delicacies wafting through the air into the whole campus that was catching everybody’s attention. Not only mela attendees but many students were seen making their way to these food stalls. Steaming hot pakoras accompanied by piping hot cup of tea made everyone’s day. Tau’s ‘jumbo jalebi’ from Gohana statisfied everybody’s sweet tooth.

Save Buddha Dariya

Activists of Buddha Dariya Action Front were seen educating people regarding saving Buddh Dariya which has now turned into Buddha Nullaha. “People need to understand and stop polluting Buddha Dariya by throwing waste material into it. We need to save our forests, save our water, if we want to give a happy life to our future generations,” said an activist.