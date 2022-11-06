Rain predicted, Ludhiana to get relief from smog

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 5

City people are expected to get relief from smog in the coming days as rain is expected in the region. Accumulation of particulate matter by stubble burning and burning of crackers have resulted in air pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) breached 300-mark today, which may cause breathing discomfort to people after prolonged exposure.

According to the weather experts, light rainfall is expected on November 7 after which the temperature will dip and people will get relief from smog. Night temperature has already started to drop which hovers around 15°C.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, said burning of crop residue by farmers results in emission of various pollutants in the air, thus deteriorating its quality. However, there are minimum chances of movement of pollutants/smoke towards Delhi. As analysis of data on wind speed and direction in Punjab indicates that due to stable conditions most of the time during this period, there were calm conditions or with very low wind speed. Secondly, the wind direction was observed to be south-east for a considerable period. Under such conditions, there is no possibility of movement of pollutants / smoke from Punjab towards Delhi.

“Although crop residue burning in Punjab does not affect air quality in Delhi, it can have severe implications on air quality in the surrounding areas with harmful health effects. The poisonous particulate matter (PM2.5) can easily enter our lungs leading to severe health issues,” she said.