Rain, storms cool the city but damaged infra causes outages

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

Ludhiana received the highest amount of rainfall in the state yesterday, giving much-needed relief to residents from the ongoing heatwave. The city recorded 7.6 mm of rainfall, followed by 5.0 mm at Anandpur Sahib and 4.4 mm in Patiala, as recorded by the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city today was 43.1°C, while the minimum was 21.9°C.

For Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, with a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Ludhiana and isolated areas around it in the next 24 hours.

Although a lot of destruction was caused by the rain and high velocity winds last night, it led to a considerable decrease in the temperature.

City resident Ram Kumar had a narrow escape when an electricity pole fell on him while he was returning home on a two-wheeler from Atam Nagar. He was immediately rescued by passersby.

Balwinder Kaur from Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar said although they had to face inconvenience due to power outages, the cool breeze was a welcome compensation.

“Rainfall was much needed as temperature was crossing 45°C. It is high time that people understand their responsibility and try to use air conditioners in a controlled manner as global warming can lead to drastic outcomes,” she said.

Santosh Bhambri, a resident of Doraha, said that the power infrastructure of the city — and, in fact, the whole state — needs to be upgraded so that such natural events do not disrupt the flow of electricity. “Patients at hospitals without adequate power backup suffer due to these breakdowns,” she said. “I urge the government to maintain and upgrade the infrastructure wherever needed.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib