Rain turns PAU Kisan Mela a damp squib

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 25

The Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) proved to be a damp squib this year. Incessant rain on both days of the event led to filling up of mela ground with water.

Today, most of the stalls wore a deserted look as it was unable to display products due to water stagnation and visitors were not able to reach. Authorities had to take the help of water motor to drain out the water from the ground.

The footfall was very less on both days and farmers, who are generally enthusiastic about the mela, had to skip the event this year.

Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma, IFS, Former Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun, was the chief guest at the event today.

Dr Sharma highlighted the importance of developing nutritionally-augmented crop varieties, broadening the genetic base in poplar, testing the adaptability of new clones in other regions, devising agro-forestry models for the Kandi area with salinity problems and developing variants of exotic fruits like Miyazaki mango (Japanese variety), which sell at exorbitant prices.

PAU VC Dr Satbir Singh Gosal endorsed ecologically and economically sustainable agriculture that safeguards natural resources, manages crop residue efficiently, nurtures subsidiary operations and benefits farmers.

Mukhtiar Singh, a farmer from Mansa, said it was not the first time that rain had spoiled the mela. “A few other farmers had also asked me to bring seeds for them as it was not possible for them to come due to the rain,” he said.

Contest winners awarded

Farmers who won various competitions were awarded prizes on the concluding day.

In the farm machinery and implements category, International Tractor Limited (Hoshiarpur) bagged the first prize for tractors and combines while T&D Electronic Systems (Ludhiana) got the first prize for tractor-driven implements.

Among self-help groups and entrepreneur stalls, Navjot Singh Shergill of COCO Orchards (Patiala) bagged the first prize. In PAU field demonstrations, the Department of Fruits Science was awarded the first prize at the mela.