Rain washes out play on second day

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 18

The second day’s play in the third league match in Group B between Ludhiana and Mohali to be played at Mohali on Saturday in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-25) Cricket Tournament was washed out due to rains.

Yesterday, in the first innings, hosts Mohali had scored a huge score of 512 for 7 in 90 overs in which Anshul Chaudhary (132), Nirmal Singh (126), Rajinder Singh Devgun (83), Rajinder Singh Devgun (83), Kartik Sharma (58) and Dushyant Singh Gill (47) had made useful contributions.

For the visitors, Tanroop, Ravi Kumar, Randeep Singh Gill and Karanjot Singh Mangat were among the wicket takers. As one innings could not be completed, the two teams shared two points each.

In the fourth match to be played at Ropar on March 20 and 21, Ludhiana will take on Ropar.