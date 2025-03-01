Rain washes out quaterfinal matches

Rain washed out play on the sixth day of the 8th Jain International Trade (JITO) Premier Cricket League being organised by the Youth Wing of Ludhiana Chapter of JITO at the Punjab Agricultural University ground, here on Friday.

Two quarterfinals were scheduled to be played today between CM Smashers and Sweety Smashers, Charlie Strikers and ATC Strikers but the matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled due

to rain.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Aarti Ultra Strikers and Anit Culture Army had won their respective quarterfinals to book berths in the semifinal.

Sambahv Jain, chairman of the organising committee, said two quarterfinals and the semifinals would now be played on Saturday.