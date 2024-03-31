Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 30

Yesterday’s rain and gusty winds have added to the woes of farmers as these have caused lodging in the wheat crop, which will further affect the growth and yield of the crop.

Bhinda Singh, a farmer from Lalton Khurd village, said his entire wheat crop had flattened due to yesterday night’s rain and strong winds.

“After lodging, the weight of the plant has become heavy and now it won’t be able to stand up again. The crop was in its milking stage and now, the growth of the grain will stop which will affect the yield of the crop,” he said.

Another farmer, Gurbhajan Singh, from Jagraon said nature’s fury had caused damage to the wheat crop. “Earlier also, in the beginning of the month, rain, accompanied by winds and hailstorm, has caused huge damage to the wheat crop and now again, the nature has cast its fury over the crop,” he said.

Chief Agriculture Officer of Ludhiana, Dr Parkash Singh, said though cool temperature was beneficial for the wheat crop as heat stress leads to shrinking of the grains but farmers need to be careful at this time and irrigate the fields by following the weather advisory and forecast.

According to the initial field reports received, damage has been caused to the wheat crop in Mangat, Jagraon, Sudhar and Pakhowal blocks where wheat was freshly irrigated. Lodging could affect the yield of the crop, Dr Parkash said.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said the same conditions were expected to persist for tomorrow as well and after that the weather would be cleared.

“Thunderstorm and lightning, accompanied by light rain, is the forecast for tomorrow. Farmers should not irrigate their crops at present,” he said. Damage has been caused to the early sown crop as it was matured and has led to lodging of the same. The late-sown crop has been saved.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.