Rain wreaks havoc on crops

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 10

Heavy rainfall lashed Ludhiana today and the sky over the district and the surrounding areas are expected to remain overcast with clouds in the next 24 hours. More downpour is expected.

The maximum temperature touched 28°C while the minimum hovered around 24°C. Ludhiana recorded a relative humidity level of 90 per cent in the morning, which dipped to 81 per cent in the evening.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, the head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said the weather was expected to remain cloudy.

“Maize is sensitive to standing water. Excess water should be drained out of the field, which would also help check stalk rot,” she stressed.

Rainfall has also poured misery on crops. “The vegetable crop has been destroyed. Paddy can withstand light rain. The agricultural fields are inundated now. Hence, we cannot take stock of the crop now,” rued Manjit Singh, a farmer.

Another tiller, Mukhtiar Singh, said: “Agriculture depends on the weather. But these days, it has become difficult to predict the weather. It is us cultivators who often bear the brunt of such unfavourable weather conditions.”