Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

  • Ludhiana
After high-velocity winds, MC got complaints about falling of trees at eight sites

Commuters navigate a waterlogged Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 28

On Monday morning, rainfall lashed the city, causing waterlogging on different roads in the city. Sewers in various parts of the city, including the stretch between Giaspura and Sherpur Chowk, Giaspura main road, and other areas, overflowed, leaving the public with inconveniences.

The situation was worsened by the accumulation of rainwater or sewage mixed with rainwater on different sections of the National Highway-44 near Sherpur Chowk, Giaspura Chowk, Dhandari, Samrala Chowk and other locations. The stormwater drainage system along the national highway appeared to be clogged due to the dumping of garbage. Waterlogging was also reported on some sections of roads, including Chandigarh Road, Ferozepur Road, Hambran Road, Lodhi Club Road underpass, and other areas in the city.

A commuter, Gaganpreet Singh, highlighted that water accumulation between Giaspura Chowk and Sherpur Chowk was due to overflowing sewers and a poorly functioning drainage system. Additionally, interlocking tiles installed on the stretch had started to deteriorate.

Moreover, the Municipal Corporation (MC) failed to address drainage-related issues on Elevated Road, which links Jagraon Bridge with areas near Chand Cinema. Consequently, rainwater from the road continued to fall onto commuters using Clock Tower Road (Old GT Road) even hours after the rain had stopped.

In addition to the rainfall, the city experienced high-velocity winds that damaged trees at eight different sites in the city.

Traffic movement was also affected due to the same. Tree branches also fell onto roads in several areas. MC’s horticulture wing official Kirpal Singh reported that eight trees had fallen due to strong winds at locations near Lodhi Club, Rishi Nagar, Bindraban Road, Officer’s Colony, Ward 91 and other sites. The damaged trees were subsequently removed from the roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he added.

Rain and falling of trees led to traffic jams on various roads in the city this morning. Commuters faced inconveniences on the stretch between Sidhwan Canal Bridge and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road due to a traffic jam. Slow-moving traffic was also reported on Chandigarh Road, Old GT Road, and other roads.

Traffic affected on several roads

Rain and falling of trees led to traffic jams on various roads in the city on Monday morning. Commuters faced inconveniences on the stretch between Sidhwan Canal Bridge and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road due to a traffic jam. Slow-moving traffic was also reported on Chandigarh Road, Old GT Road, and other roads.

