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Home / Ludhiana / Rainfall exposes Ludhiana's poor drainage; low-lying areas waterlogged again

Rainfall exposes Ludhiana's poor drainage; low-lying areas waterlogged again

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:49 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Waterlogging on a road near Samrala Chowk after a few hours of rainfall. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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A few hours of early morning rainfall on Sunday were enough to expose Ludhiana’s poor drainage system as several low-lying areas were submerged, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. Waterlogging was reported from Sherpur Chowk, Dhandari, Bhamian Khurd, Tajpur Road, Dholewal Chowk and a number of other vulnerable pockets, disrupting traffic and slowing vehicular movement.

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Despite repeated claims of improving the city’s drainage network, residents said the same areas have been facing waterlogging every monsoon for several years. They alleged that no permanent solution has been found, forcing thousands of commuters to struggle whenever it rains.

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Roads at several places remained submerged with rainwater for hours, making it difficult for two-wheelers, cars and auto-rickshaws to pass through. Long traffic queues were witnessed at Sherpur Chowk and Dhandari as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace. In many places, motorists had to navigate through potholes hidden beneath the accumulated water.

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Residents of Bhamian Khurd said waterlogging has become a routine problem during every spell of rain. “Every year we face the same situation. Rainwater enters streets and commuting becomes difficult. Despite several complaints, nothing has changed,” said Rajesh Kumar, a local resident.

Harpreet Singh, who was travelling through Sherpur Chowk, said the rainwater made it impossible to judge the condition of the road. “Potholes remain hidden under the water, increasing the risk of accidents. It becomes difficult to drive safely,” he said.

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Another commuter, Ramesh Sharma, said he was delayed by nearly 30 minutes due to traffic congestion caused by waterlogging. “The city comes to a standstill after even a short spell of rain. The authorities should identify these chronic waterlogging points and take permanent measures instead of temporary arrangements,” he added.

Residents also demanded regular desilting of sewer lines and stormwater drains before the monsoon season to prevent flooding. They said repeated waterlogging disrupts traffic.

With the monsoon expected to intensify in coming weeks, residents have urged the corporation to take immediate corrective measures and address long-pending drainage issues in the city’s low-lying localities.

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