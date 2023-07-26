Rainfall likely, don’t irrigate fields: PAU experts tell farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 25

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, rain is expected at many places in the coming three to four days. Since rainfall is expected, farmers have been advised not to irrigate or spray the crops during this period.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded today was 32.6°C while minimum was 30°C. The city recorded 77 per cent humidity in the morning while it was 74 per cent in the evening.

An expert from the PAU said, “Keep standing water in paddy fields only for two weeks and thereafter irrigate two days after the water has infiltrated into the soil. Fields showing more than 5 per cent dead hearts due to stem borer should be sprayed with 60 ml Coragen 18.5 SC or 20 ml Fame 480 SC or 50 g Takumi 20 WG or 170 g Mortar 75 SG.”

“Farmers should slightly tilt few plants and tap at the base two or three times at weekly intervals. When five plant hoppers per hill float in water, spray 94 ml Pexalon 10SC or 80 g Osheen / Token 20 SG (dinotefuran) in 100 litres of water per acre,” said the expert.

Farmers can harvest the cucurbits and other vegetables like tomato, chilli, brinjal and okra at regular intervals to get maximum yield. This is the right time for sowing Punjab Suhawani, Punjab Lalima varieties of okra and Cowpea 263. They can use 2 kg seed per acre for sowing bottle gourd, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, ash gourd, tinda and 1 kg seed for wanga as per the recommendations.

“Jassid in okra can be managed by spraying once or twice at fortnightly interval with 80 ml neem based bio-pesticide and Ecotin (azadirachtin 5%) in 100 litres of water per acre. Farmers can also sow early varieties of cauliflower,” said a PAU expert.

