Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Ludhiana, October 16

Rainfall for two continuous days has put the farmers in a worried state of mind. A forecast of downpour for Tuesday has raised concerns about stubble burning as the window between kharif harvest and sowing of rabi crops will decrease because farmers who are yet to harvest their paddy crop will delay it further to let the crop dry properly before cutting. Rainfall has also led to waterlogging at some places in Ludhiana district.

According to the Chandigarh observatory of the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorm and lightning is expected at a few places in the state and a yellow alert has been sounded for Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar, Moga, Bathinda and SAS Nagar.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, Head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said the rainfall will lead to an increase in the moisture level of the standing and harvested crop. “Rainfall will further push the harvesting and procurement schedule. Farmers whose crop is yet to be harvested will delay it for two-three days after the weather clears to let the crop dry. Farmers who have harvested the crop but have to sell it will also dry the grain in the sun to control the moisture level,” said Kingra.

Harvinder Singh from Samrala said the rain has led to an increase in the moisture level of the crop and it will delay the process of harvesting and selling.

Since the window between harvesting of paddy and sowing of wheat will decrease, experts are also worried about the increase in cases of stubble burning.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Narinderpal Singh that there is no crop loss in Ludhiana district and waterlogging has occurred at only a few places.

“The rainfall will only disturb the schedule of the crop as farmers will now delay the harvest by a couple of days. The permissible moisture limit for procuring paddy is 17 per cent and after rainfall it can go up to 22-23 per cent. Farmers will now first dry their produce before sending it to the grain market for selling,” he said.

