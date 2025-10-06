Rainfall warning triggers panic among farmers as paddy crop faces fresh threat

With the Meteorological Department having forecast heavy rainfall for Monday and Tuesday, a wave of anxiety gripped farmers across the district. This morning’s unexpected showers acted as a grim preview of the challenges that could lie ahead, especially for those in the midst of harvesting their paddy crop.

Farmers who had already harvested their produce were seen rushing to cover it with tarpaulins and store it under sheds to prevent moisture damage. However, the lack of adequate shed facilities at grain markets added to their woes. “We managed to save some of the produce, but the rest is exposed. If this weather continues, we’re in trouble,” said a farmer at the Gill Road grain market.

The situation is equally worrying for farmers whose crops are still standing in the fields. Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds could flatten the crop, increase moisture content and severely impact yield. Early sown varieties have mostly been harvested, but the bulk of the crop is still at its harvesting stage.

Parminder Singh from Jagraon village shared his concerns: “I was planning to harvest my crop in the next two to three days as it had matured. But after hearing the weather warning, I started the harvesting process yesterday itself. The floods earlier this season already caused huge losses—I can’t afford another blow.”

Varinder Singh from Dehlon village echoed similar fears. “My crop needs at least 10 more days to mature. If the predicted rainfall and winds hit us, it will be devastating. We’re helpless against nature.”

Farmers from Machhiwara, still recovering from flood-induced low yields, said today’s rainfall and the grim forecast for the next two days are giving them sleepless nights. “We’re constantly watching the skies. There’s no peace,” said one of them.

Experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have urged farmers to take preventive measures. “Farmers must ensure that water does not stagnate in the fields. Proper drainage is essential to prevent root damage and fungal infections. With harvesting underway, timely action can help minimise losses,” said an agricultural expert.

As Ludhiana braces for more rain, farmers are left hoping for a break in the weather. With the paddy season at a critical juncture, even a single day of heavy rainfall could tip the balance from recovery to ruin.