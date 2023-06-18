Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 17

Despite the Municipal Corporation’s assurance of comprehensive preparations for the upcoming rainy season, the Barsati Nullah running through the old city areas remains woefully neglected. The nullah, located near Bhadaur House, Damoria Bridge and other sites, has become a dumping ground for a significant amount of garbage.

During rainfall, the nullah serves as a crucial drainage channel, connected to the larger Buddha Nullah. Additionally, the Municipal Corporation’s storm-water drainage line near the Clock Tower was designed to redirect water into this nullah, preventing water logging in the area. However, residents and shopkeepers are now expressing apprehension that if the nullah is not promptly cleared, the risk of overflow or waterlogging in surrounding areas cannot be ignored.

This nullah also passes through Talab Bazaar, Books Market, Nali Mohalla and other old city areas. In various locations, the nullahs have been covered, but waste continues to be dumped from open sites along the nullah. The accumulation of prohibited plastic carry bags, thermocol products and other waste materials is causing blockage and obstruction in the drain located near Bhadaur House and Damoria Bridge.

Harjit Singh, a resident in the vicinity of Damoria Bridge area, emphasised the importance of preventing waterlogging in the nearby areas and cleaning the nullah before the onset of the rainy season. He appealed to the civic body to take immediate action in cleaning the nullah, as a significant amount of garbage had accumulated near Damoria Bridge. Furthermore, he urged the corporation to hold those responsible for disposing solid waste into the nullah accountable for their actions.

According to Sarabjit Singh Bunty, a Congress leader, there is a lack of control over people who consistently dump waste. Bunty said, “A huge amount of trash has accumulated at various points in the nullah. It appears that by removing plastic carry bags from the nullah near Damoria Bridge, a truck can be completely filled. There is also no check on commercial establishments that dispose of waste into the nullah, close to Bhadaur House. There is a possibility that waste has also accumulated at those sites where the nullah is covered. With the rainy season approaching, the Municipal Corporation must take measures to clean the nullah as soon as possible.”

MC’s Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain could not be contacted for a comment.