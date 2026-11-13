Raja Warring pulls the strings as loyalists stay away from Channi’s yatra in Ludhiana

Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Raja Warring has once again shown that his influence in Ludhiana Congress runs deep. Loyalists of the Ludhiana MP have openly expressed their anger over the manner in which he was sidelined from the ongoing “Jawani Sambhal Yatra” of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, which reached the city this afternoon.

Senior Congress leaders in Ludhiana said neither had they been informed nor invited, so they saw no point in taking part in the yatra. Surinder Dawar, Congress leader and former minister, went on to say that they stood by whatever Raja Warring decided.

“There’s no picture of Warring or the district president Sanjay Talwar on the hoardings, which is uncalled for. How would we be part of any yatra when our own leaders are neglected by the organisers? asked Dawar.

Echoing similar sentiments, Kuldeep Singh Vaid from Gill constituency said that they supported Raja Warring. “If he is not invited, we will not be a part of the event,” said Vaid.

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As the yatra had to pass through the different constituencies today, local in-charges were to welcome the yatra at different points in East, Central and North constituencies represented by district president Sanjay Talwar, Surinder Dawar and Rakesh Pandey, respectively. However, since Raja Warring had convened a meeting of all his loyalists last evening at Kuldeep Vaid’s residence, the loyalists preferred to stay away from Channi’s yatra.

Meanwhile, the SC wing of AAP will also protest against the yatra by waving black flags, alleging that Channi had failed to come to the rescue of a Dalit, who was beaten up. The protest is slated to be held at Fountain Chowk at 5 pm.