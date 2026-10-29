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Home / Ludhiana / Raja Warring targets AAP over rising crime in Punjab

Raja Warring targets AAP over rising crime in Punjab

The Ludhiana MP alleges that extortion, murders, gang wars and drug abuse have reached alarming levels under the AAP government

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:28 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo
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Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, MP from Ludhiana and former president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), said on Thursday that the crime rate in Ludhiana had reached its worst-ever level. He said that in his 47 years of experience, he had never witnessed such an alarming rise in crime in Punjab.

Warring said that there had been a “badlaav” (change) ever since the AAP government took over the reins of the state. Extortion cases, murders, gang wars, corruption and robberies had reached alarming levels. The only change, he said, was that the AAP government had turned Punjab, once known as “Sone Ki Chiriya” (the Golden Bird), into a haven for criminals.

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Raja Warring was in the city in connection with the Congress party’s Punjab Di Pukar campaign, under which press conferences are being organised by prominent Punjab Congress leaders to awaken the authorities from their deep slumber and save Punjab.

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Warring said that whether it was the Parwinder Singh Jhota nursery case, the Gulzar Singh episode or the brutal murder of the son of a prominent eatery owner in Ludhiana, the manner in which criminals were carrying the body parts of the deceased was reminiscent of a thriller movie.

“Never in my 47 years have I witnessed such a deterioration in law and order as we are seeing under the AAP government in Punjab. We Punjabis feel scared to live in our own state because of the miserable and sorry state of affairs. Gang wars, drug abuse, corruption and unemployment are at their peak,” Warring lamented.

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The former PPCC president said that arms and drugs were being delivered through drones in areas near the border. He added that the easy availability of drugs had made it possible for them to be delivered right to people's doorsteps.

“The Chief Secretary is being penalised. One can well imagine how badly the state’s administrative system has been crippled,” Warring said.

Warring also visited the house of Rahul Sharma, who was recently killed when he went to attend a birthday party. He met Sharma’s father, Kuldeep Sharma, at their residence in Prem Nagar. Besides, Warring also visited ailing party leader Jagmohan Singh Nikoo.

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