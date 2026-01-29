DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Raja Warring urges Centre to defer Union Budget by a day in respect of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Raja Warring urges Centre to defer Union Budget by a day in respect of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Warring also called for February 1 to be declared a national holiday to mark the day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:47 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo
Advertisement

Ludhiana Member of Parliament and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday demanded that the Union Government postpone the presentation of the Union Budget by one day, as it coincides with the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on February 1.

Advertisement

Raising the issue, Warring also called for February 1 to be declared a national holiday to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti, citing the spiritual leader’s immense contribution to social equality, harmony and the development of marginalised communities.

Advertisement

He said that he would raise the matter in Parliament, adding that postponing the Budget would demonstrate respect for the sentiments of millions of Guru Ravidas devotees across the country.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts