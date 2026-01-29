Raja Warring urges Centre to defer Union Budget by a day in respect of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Ludhiana Member of Parliament and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday demanded that the Union Government postpone the presentation of the Union Budget by one day, as it coincides with the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on February 1.

Advertisement

Raising the issue, Warring also called for February 1 to be declared a national holiday to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti, citing the spiritual leader’s immense contribution to social equality, harmony and the development of marginalised communities.

Advertisement

He said that he would raise the matter in Parliament, adding that postponing the Budget would demonstrate respect for the sentiments of millions of Guru Ravidas devotees across the country.