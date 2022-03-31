Rajasthan administration flayed after doctor ends life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

After a doctor, who was booked under Section 302 of the IPC after the death of a patient, allegedly committed suicide in Dausa of Rajasthan, members of the IMA, Punjab, crticised the Rajasthan administration.

In a press release issued by the IMA, Punjab, the doctors stated: “We members of the Punjab IMA are pained to know about the untimely death of Dr Archana Sharma due to the sheer failure of the Rajasthan state administration. The Punjab IMA condemns the action by police officers of Dausa, Rajasthan, for their illegal action on Dr Archana Sharma.”

“A patient unfortunately died due to the PPH and thereafter, a lot of problems were created for doctors. Dr Archana Sharma, a senior gynaecologist, died by suicide due to an illegal FIR registered under Section 302 of the IPC against her, harassment by political persons, demand of money and media trial even before proper investigation,” they said.

Dr Paramjit Singh Mann, president, IMA, Punjab, said the state IMA demanded immediate suspension of the police officers concerned and strict action on trouble makers. Dr Sunil Katyal, secretary, IMA, Punjab, said: “We stand by the family of Dr Archna Sharma. The state IMA is keeping a strict vigil on ongoing developments in the case and will follow every hard course taken by the national IMA.”