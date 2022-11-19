Rajasthan farmers told about agro-based enterprises

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

A group of farmers from Nagaur district of Rajasthan visited Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to have an in-depth understating of Punjab’s agro-based enterprises such as beekeeping, mushroom production and agro-processing.

Dr TS Riar, Additional Director (Communication), while welcoming the delegation of farmers, talked about the agricultural development in Punjab through three components — research, teaching and extension of PAU.

Dr Tarsem Chand, Head, Department of Processing and Food Engineering, said agro-processing and value addition had provided opportunities to several start-ups of Punjab to start their own enterprises after obtaining trainings from PAU. He explained about the machinery required for the processing of turmeric, fruit and vegetables, honey filtration, etc.

Dr Amit Chaudhary, an entomology expert, and Dr Shivani Sharma, a microbiology expert, said beekeeping and mushroom cultivation had proven to be a boon for small and marginal farmers as well as unemployed youths due to minimum investment and maximum profitability.

Dr SS Manhas, an agronomy expert, apprised the visiting farmers of the latest agricultural technologies developed by PAU.