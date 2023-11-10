Rajasthan youth booked for raping 14-year-old

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

The Meharban police today registered a case of sexual exploitation against a Rajasthan-based youth who had raped a 14-year-old girl, a resident of the city.

The suspect has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

The complainant, the mother of the victim, told the police that on the evening of November 6, she found her daughter missing from home. Afterwards, she, along with family members, searched for her at various places but to no avail. The next day, the girl returned home.

“Initially, my daughter was not revealing the reason of her disappearance from home but when she was asked again, she said the suspect had taken her along on November 6 on some pretext. He took her to some isolated place on the Kakka road where he sexually exploited her. After committing the rape, the youth dropped her outside our house and fled,” the victim’s mother alleged.

She said his daughter had also protested the move of the suspect but the latter did not budge and raped her. The youth also warned her daughter if she revealed about the act to anyone, she have to face dire consequences.

ASI Surjit Singh said a case had been registered against the suspect and raids were being conducted to nab him.

