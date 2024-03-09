Rajasthan youth held with 2 kg opium in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, March 8
The crime wing of the Police Commissionerate claimed to have nabbed a Rajasthan-based youth and recovered 2 kg of opium from his possession. He came to the city to deliver opium to his clients.
He has been identified as Manvir Benipal, alias Pintu (22), of Jodhpur, Rajashthan. He is a student of BA.
Crime wing in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja in a statement issued stated that he was leading a police party on GT Road, here, where suspicious persons were being frisked by them. During the exercise, a pedestrian was stopped for checking and during the search of his belongings, 2 kg of opium was recovered from him.
During preliminary questioning, the suspect revealed that he was a student of BA and he came to Ludhiana to deliver opium to their clients, said inspector Juneja, adding that he seems to have links with big suppliers of Rajasthan and his further questioning might lead to their arrest.
Sources said the crime wing had also identified some Ludhiana-based clients of the youth and their whereabouts would be investigated. More arrests are likely in the case in days to come.
