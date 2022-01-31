Ludhiana: Rajgarh Estate guard shot at, injured

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

Two motorcycle-borne assailants shot at a security guard at Malakpur village on Sunday morning. The injured security guard was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital but doctors referred him to CMC Hospital.

The victim, identified as Sukhwinder Singh (40), suffered two bullet injuries — one on a shoulder and another on his back.

The police got to know about the incident from the Civil Hospital authorities.

After the incident, ADCP-III Ashwini Gotyal, SHO, PAU police station, Rajinder Pal visited the spot to conduct investigation.

The SHO said the incident occurred at around 6.30 am when Sukhwinder Singh was heading to join his duty at Rajgarh Estate.

When Sukhwinder Singh reached Malakpur village near the Buddha Nullah, two motorcycle-borne persons, who were already following him, fired bullets from a close range at him. After the incident, the assailants fled. A milkman, who noticed the injured, Sukhwinder, took phone number of his family from him and called them. The victim’s family members then came from Ladhowal and rushed him to the Civil Hospital.

Although the condition of the victim is stable but he is still not fit to give statement to the police.

The police said until and unless the victim gives any statement, they cannot know the reason of attack.

The SHO said a case of attempt to murder was registered against the unknown motorcycle-borne assailants and CCTV cameras of the area are being checked to get clues about them.