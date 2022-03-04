Rajguru Nagar residents forced to live in insanitary conditions

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 3

Amidst clamour for achieving higher rank in ‘Swachh Sarvekshan 2022’ for the designated ‘smart city’, residents in most localities are forced to live in pathetic insanitary conditions with garbage littered in every nook and corner and no system in place for waste collection and disposal.

There is no supervision of the sanitation work either by the contractor or the field staff of LIT. Residential areas and commercial centres are cleaned irregularly. The garbage collected is thrown on a vacant plot. And if no such site is available in the vicinity, heaps of garbage are left in corners or along roads and streets of the colony. — A Resident, Rajguru Nagar

The situation, however, is worse in colonies developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) for the simple reason that the entire work of sanitation has been entrusted to contractors.

Residents of one of the posh LIT colonies in the city – Rajguru Nagar – are living in a ‘hell-like’ situation as safai karamcharis engaged by contractors work in an irregular and erratic manner. The garbage has piled up all along roads, on streets and in the residential and commercial areas.

A resident says, “There is no supervision of the sanitation work either by the contractor or the field staff of the LIT. The residential areas and commercial centres are cleaned irregularly. The garbage collected is thrown at a vacant plot. And if no such site is available in the vicinity, heaps of garbage are left in corners or along roads and streets.”

Another section of residents say, “If sanitation level in the colony is poor, the sewer and rainwater drainage systems are worse. Most main sewers in almost all blocks are choked. Some of these are overflowing and adding to our woes.”

“Earlier, the sewerage and water supply in the colony was operated and maintained by the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board. After the work was entrusted to the Municipal Corporation, things took a turn for the worse. If we call the LIT staff, they tell us to lodge complaint with the MC, but nobody from the civic body office hears our problems,” said a resident of B-block of the colony.

“To sum up the matter, grievances about civic amenities be it sanitation, water supply or sewerage, are not addressed while affected residents keep fuming and fretting,” he added.

When contacted, LIT engineer Jagdev Singh said, “The sanitation contractor has been pulled up and told to clear garbage thrown along roads. He has been asked to make arrangements for the transportation and disposal of waste at the earmarked dumping site.”

“The field staff has also been instructed to carry out inspection at regular intervals and report back if there is any deficiency in sanitation-related work,” he added.