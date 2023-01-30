Rajguru Nagar residents in Ludhiana bear brunt of insanitary conditions

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, January 29

Residents of Rajguru Nagar are a worried lot due to poor sanitary conditions at the posh colony.

Poor maintenance of parks and green belts are making things worse for residents.

“Residents of the so-called posh colony are living in a miserable condition. Authorities have turned a blind eye to the insanitary conditions here,” said a resident of the colony.

The residents complained that the sanitation workers have stopped sweeping roads and streets as well as collection and disposal of garbage. As a result, heaps of garbage lie scattered all over causing inconvenience to the people.

Moreover, poor maintenance of parks and green belts had further compounded the problem.

Residents of the colony begrudgingly said the unchecked growth of weeds and wild grass, coupled with the dumping of debris, garbage etc. in the parks were wreaking havoc on the health of residents. It had become difficult for children and elderly people to step out of their houses as most of the parks were in a pitiable state, they added.

LIT officials acknowledged the grievances of the residents as genuine while admitting that sanitation contractor had stopped work in Rajguru Nagar and also in some other colonies as payment of their pending bills had not been made due to certain objections by the vigilance wing. Work or maintenance and upkeep of parks was also at a standstill due to ‘park management committee’ (PMCs) going non-functional over payment of dues.

A senior LIT official said all efforts were being made to restore sanitation work by clearing pending bills of contractors and proper maintenance of parks and green belts through revival of PMCs.