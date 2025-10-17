DT
Home / Ludhiana / Rajvir Jawanda bhog: Massive turnout; politicians, celebrities and fans attend ceremony in Jagraon

Rajvir Jawanda bhog: Massive turnout; politicians, celebrities and fans attend ceremony in Jagraon

The area witnessed a serpentine queue of vehicles, with tight security arrangements put in place by local authorities to manage the massive turnout

Mahesh Sharma
Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:28 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Massive turnout at Bhog ceremony of late Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda in Jagraon. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
A large number of friends, fans, supporters, VIPs, celebrities and family members gathered in Jagraon on Friday to attend the bhog ceremony of late Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who passed away in a tragic accident a few days ago in Himachal. His sudden demise has left the entire music fraternity and his admirers in shock.

The bhog ceremony was held in his native village.

Prominent personalities in attendance included Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahni, SR Kler, Mandeep Sidhu (brother of late actor-activist Deep Sidhu), Punjab Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Amrik Aliwal, Lakha Sidhana, and philanthropist Anmol Kwatra, among others.

Leading figures from the Punjabi music and entertainment industry also came to offer their respects. Notable attendees included singers Kulwinder Billa, Kanwar Grewal, Balkar Ankhila, Jasbir Jassi, Harbhajan Mann, Babu Singh Mann, Gagan Kokri, Ranjit Mani, Ranjit Bawa, Ammy Virk, Satinder Satti, Jass Bajwa, Pooran Chand Wadali, Gurdas Maan, Pammi Bai and Satwinder Bitti.

Many of these celebrities were seen helping manage the large crowds and supporting the bereaved family during this emotional time.

The area witnessed a serpentine queue of vehicles, with tight security arrangements put in place by local authorities to manage the massive turnout.

