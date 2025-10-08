DT
Rajvir Jawanda's song 'Maavan' for grieving mothers in cruel twist of fate echoes louder than ever

Rajvir himself has become the subject of the very loss he once gave melody to, a young life, full of promise, gone far too soon

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:59 PM Oct 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rajvir Jawanda. Photo/Instagram
In a heartbreaking turn of events, renowned Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has passed away after spending 11 days in the ICU at a private hospital in Mohali, following a tragic car accident on September 25. The accident occurred while he was travelling to Shimla in his BMW.

The loss of the young artist has sent shockwaves through the Punjabi music industry and his global fan base.

Known for his soulful voice and deep connection to his roots, Rajvir left an unforgettable mark on the hearts of many, especially with one of his most emotionally powerful tracks.

Back in 2022, Jawanda released a song dedicated to mothers who have lost their sons, a moving beautiful tribute to the silent grief carried by countless women.

The track resonated deeply with listeners, offering comfort, reflection and solidarity. At the time, it was praised for giving voice to a pain many are unable to express.

Now, in a cruel twist of fate, the song has taken on an even more profound meaning.

Rajvir himself has become the subject of the very loss he once gave melody to, a young life, full of promise, gone far too soon.

His mother, speaking to Kiddan Punjabi, shared her gratitude to Rajvir’s colleagues from the Punjabi entertainment industry, who have been supporting the family through these unimaginably difficult days. From helping cover hospital expenses to sending food and care packages, the outpouring of love and support has been a source of comfort.

As the Punjabi community mourns the untimely death of yet another bright star, many are revisiting Rajvir's poignant track, not just as a song, but as a lasting testament to the fragility of life and the enduring power of music to connect, heal and remember.

