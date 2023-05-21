Rajya Sabha MP demands reconsideration of TCS, Rs 2,000 note withdrawal decisions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora has sought reconsideration of two recent decisions of the Union Government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In a statement, here on Saturday, Arora said the tax collection at source (TCS) of 20 per cent was too high. He said the TCS of 20 per cent of the amount spent was like around 70 per cent of income.

“If employees or professionals spend money on their personal cards, which is reimbursed by employers and clients, they will have to issue a TCS adjustment. Personal credit card transactions are made with personal PAN cards,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said, “I feel the step is against encouraging digital transactions which the government usually encourages. The move encourages visitors abroad to take money in cash as allowed by the RBI.”

He said: “I suggest the Finance Ministry should rethink it and as suggested should decrease the TCS to 5 per cent and issue some notification on how reimbursements can be taken adjusting the TCS.”

Commenting on Rs 2,000 denomination notes, he said withdrawal of these notes was a disruption in the economy. “It doesn’t give a positive outlook of the economy for investors and in the eyes of other countries by withdrawal of currency notes at regular intervals,” he pointed out.

He said faith in Indian currency would get shattered.

He said the rationale of exchange of 10 notes was also not clear. “Also, housewives’ many times have savings which may be in this denomination. Some minimum threshold should be announced for such citizens to deposit in their account which will not be questioned later,” Arora remarked.

Recalling the previous demonetisation period, Arora said there was a lot of harassment from the Income Tax authorities even if the deposit was legitimate.