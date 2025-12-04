Rajya Sabha MP meets Gadkari

Rajinder Gupta, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab, today met Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, and discussed many connectivity issues related to the state.

To one such query, Gadkari said that the Mumbai-Katra Expressway was already connected with Khanauri in Punjab.

Gupta said that there was a delay in connecting Bhawanigarh and Malerkotla exit and entry points, despite the fact that work was near completion to connect it with Sangrur and Malerkotla districts.

Gadkari said that he would inspect the site along with Gupta to ensure that Malerkotla gets connected by March, 2026, and the remaining work would be completed in the next three months.