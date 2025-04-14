Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Ludhiana

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora attended a function organised by Bharatiya Valmiki Dharma Samaj (BHAVADHAS) to commemorate the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar. As the chief guest, Arora highlighted Dr Ambedkar’s pivotal role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, emphasising his contributions to ensuring equality for all Indians, regardless of religion, caste, or creed. Dr Ambedkar championed equal rights for women, and Arora aptly described him as “the leader who showed the path of equality”.

During the event, Arora distributed calligraphic copies of the Constitution of India to dignitaries, including DIG Nilambari Jagdale, Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, Ludhiana Mayor Principal Inderjit Kaur, MLAs Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola, and Deputy Mayor Prince Johar. He stressed that these copies should be revered as sacred texts and placed in prominent institutions like government offices, schools, and colleges.

During his address, Arora also raised the slogans “Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat”, energising the large gathering.