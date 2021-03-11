Raksha Bandhan celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of MGM Public School celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan on its premises with fervour. Students took part in events such as rakhi-making, wall hangings, card-making and thali decoration etc. The principal highlighted that it is a festival of love between a brother and a sister, which is one of the deepest and purest human emotion.

Spring Dale Public School

Spring Dale Public School wore a festive look for the celebration of Raksha Bandhan. Rakhi-making and rakhi-tying activities were the centre of attraction. The students used beads, glitter, ribbons, laces, threads and flowers to make rakhis. Chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia said Raksha Bandhan is an occasion when brothers vow to safeguard and love their sisters unconditionally.

Nankana Sahib Public School

Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Ludhiana, organised a rakhi exhibition for deaf and dumb children in the school. The rakhis were prepared by students of Ambuja Manovikas Kendra being run by Ambuja Cement Foundation, Salora village, Morinda Road, Ropar. Beautiful rakhis prepared with pearls and silken threads by these creative students were sold like hot cakes. Students and teachers purchased rakhis to support special kids.

INDUS WORLD SCHOOL

Indus World School organised competitions such as rakhi–making, thali-decoration, card-making competitions to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. They used decorative items for making rakhis, which were sent to our brave-heart soldiers under the campaign ‘Ek Rakhi Sainik Ke Naam’.