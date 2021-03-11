Raksha Bandhan celebrated

Ludhiana: Students of MGM Public School celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan on its premises with fervour. Students took part in events such as rakhi-making, wall hangings, card-making and thali decoration etc. The principal highlighted that it is a festival of love between a brother and a sister, which is one of the deepest and purest human emotion.
Spring Dale Public School
Spring Dale Public School wore a festive look for the celebration of Raksha Bandhan. Rakhi-making and rakhi-tying activities were the centre of attraction. The students used beads, glitter, ribbons, laces, threads and flowers to make rakhis. Chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia said Raksha Bandhan is an occasion when brothers vow to safeguard and love their sisters unconditionally.
Nankana Sahib Public School
Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Ludhiana, organised a rakhi exhibition for deaf and dumb children in the school. The rakhis were prepared by students of Ambuja Manovikas Kendra being run by Ambuja Cement Foundation, Salora village, Morinda Road, Ropar. Beautiful rakhis prepared with pearls and silken threads by these creative students were sold like hot cakes. Students and teachers purchased rakhis to support special kids.
INDUS WORLD SCHOOL
Indus World School organised competitions such as rakhi–making, thali-decoration, card-making competitions to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. They used decorative items for making rakhis, which were sent to our brave-heart soldiers under the campaign ‘Ek Rakhi Sainik Ke Naam’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...