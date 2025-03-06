DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Rally to promote blood donation held

Rally to promote blood donation held

To create awareness among residents about the importance of blood donation, Social Welfare Organisation held a rally in the town and surrounding areas. DSP Rajan Sharma flagged off the rally, led by the president of the organisation, Dr Sunit Hind,...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:23 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DSP Rajan Sharma flags off a rally in Ahmedgarh on Wednesday.
Advertisement

To create awareness among residents about the importance of blood donation, Social Welfare Organisation held a rally in the town and surrounding areas.

DSP Rajan Sharma flagged off the rally, led by the president of the organisation, Dr Sunit Hind, and patron Taresm Garg.

Members of social, medical and educational organisations, participated in the event that commenced from the grain market and concluded at Shree Sat Narayan Mandir near Gandhi Chowk.

Advertisement

Speakers, including DSP Sharma, chairman of market committee Kamaljit Ubhi, president of Municipal Council Vikas Krishan Sharma and former MC president Ravinder Puri, urged members and office-bearers of various organisations to contribute to the noble cause and donate the vital fluid during the 18th Voluntary Blood Donation Camp, scheduled to be organised on Sunday.

Participants, including students and teachers of various educational institutes, carried placards and raised slogans, highlighting the benefits of blood donation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper