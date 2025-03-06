Rally to promote blood donation held

To create awareness among residents about the importance of blood donation, Social Welfare Organisation held a rally in the town and surrounding areas.

DSP Rajan Sharma flagged off the rally, led by the president of the organisation, Dr Sunit Hind, and patron Taresm Garg.

Members of social, medical and educational organisations, participated in the event that commenced from the grain market and concluded at Shree Sat Narayan Mandir near Gandhi Chowk.

Speakers, including DSP Sharma, chairman of market committee Kamaljit Ubhi, president of Municipal Council Vikas Krishan Sharma and former MC president Ravinder Puri, urged members and office-bearers of various organisations to contribute to the noble cause and donate the vital fluid during the 18th Voluntary Blood Donation Camp, scheduled to be organised on Sunday.

Participants, including students and teachers of various educational institutes, carried placards and raised slogans, highlighting the benefits of blood donation.