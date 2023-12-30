Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The week-long NSS Camp focusing on the theme ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan- Meri Maati Mera Desh’ concluded at Ramgarhia Girls College today. A diverse range of activities took place each day, commencing with shabad gayan, yoga, meditation, and campus cleaning. The schedule included tree-planting, campus-painting and a march to raise awareness on a drug abuse and climate change.

Arya college

A ten-day workshop on professional grooming coordinated by the department of Commerce of Arya College Girls Section was inaugurated today. The aim of this workshop is to train the students in vital areas like CV writing, interview sessions, group discussion, soft skills and body language. Girls Section incharge Dr Mamta Kohli stated such programmes empower the students with much needed professional skills.

College of Community Science, PAU

The Department of Apparel and Textile Science, College of Community Science, PAU, organised a two-day “Exhibition-cum-Sale” of lifestyle products. The event showcased beautiful products like bed sheets, scarves, cushion covers, embroidered and painted wall panels and trays, coasters, pouches, aprons, organisers etc. made by the elective students of the department under Experiential Learning Programme.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat