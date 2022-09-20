Ramgarhia Girls College, BCM Club emerge winners in softball

Ludhiana, September 19
Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj and BCM Club emerged winners in softball in the girls and boys (U-21) sections of the ongoing district-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’, being organised at various venues across the district on Monday.
In the girls’ section, Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad secured the second position and Gill Club finished at the third place. Likewise, in the boys’ category, Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal and Coaching Centre, Mallah (Jagraon) secured the second and third positions, respectively.
In football (girls), Akal Academy beat GHG School and romped home victorious while Ghawadi secured the third position.
In volleyball (girls), the first three positions were bagged by Guru Nanak Stadium Centre, Government Senior Secondary School, Jarg and Urban Estate Phase II, respectively.
In hockey (girls), Khalsa Club, Ludhiana defeated Sant Sundar Singh School, Boparai to win the title and DAV School, Ludhiana secured the third position.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...