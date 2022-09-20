Ramgarhia Girls College, BCM Club emerge winners in softball

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj and BCM Club emerged winners in softball in the girls and boys (U-21) sections of the ongoing district-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’, being organised at various venues across the district on Monday.

In the girls’ section, Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad secured the second position and Gill Club finished at the third place. Likewise, in the boys’ category, Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal and Coaching Centre, Mallah (Jagraon) secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In football (girls), Akal Academy beat GHG School and romped home victorious while Ghawadi secured the third position.

In volleyball (girls), the first three positions were bagged by Guru Nanak Stadium Centre, Government Senior Secondary School, Jarg and Urban Estate Phase II, respectively.

In hockey (girls), Khalsa Club, Ludhiana defeated Sant Sundar Singh School, Boparai to win the title and DAV School, Ludhiana secured the third position.

#Football