Ramgarhia Girls College wins softball trophy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, came out victorious in softball (U-21) to lift the winners' trophy in the district-level 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan'. In the finals, they overwhelmed Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, 10-0 to lay their hands on the trophy. Krishma, Sadhna, Amanjot and Sanju chipped in with two runs each to steer their team to log in an emphatic win. Principal Rajeswar Pal Kaur appreciated girls for winning top honours and congratulated their coach Harbir Singh Gill for his guidance. OC

Spring Dale Public School

Ludhiana: Students of Spring Dale Public School, Sherpur Road, stamped their class by winning 11 medals in the kick-boxing competition during the ongoing ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan. They secured three gold, four silver and as many bronze medals in the competition. The gold medal winners are Prabhseerat Kaur, Drishti and Rajveer Singh while those, who won silver medals, include Anmol, Daman, Surya Jaswal and Nancy, whereas bronze medallists are Tanish Saini, Gurkamal Singh, Sehajpreet Singh and Anishka. OC

Guru Nanak Int’l Public School

Lovekesh and Gagandeep Singh with school principal and staff. Tribune photo

Ludhiana: Two students, Lovekesh and Gagandeep Singh, of Guru Nanak International Public School (GNIPS), BRS Nagar branch, bagged medals in the track and field events during the ongoing district-level 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan'. Lovekesh won gold medals in the 200 m and 400 m races while Gagandeep secured a gold medal in the javelin throw event. The duo was selected to compete in the state-level games.