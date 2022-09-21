Ramgarhia Girls College wins softball trophy

Ludhiana: Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, came out victorious in softball (U-21) to lift the winners' trophy in the district-level 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan'. In the finals, they overwhelmed Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, 10-0 to lay their hands on the trophy. Krishma, Sadhna, Amanjot and Sanju chipped in with two runs each to steer their team to log in an emphatic win. Principal Rajeswar Pal Kaur appreciated girls for winning top honours and congratulated their coach Harbir Singh Gill for his guidance. OC
Spring Dale Public School
Ludhiana: Students of Spring Dale Public School, Sherpur Road, stamped their class by winning 11 medals in the kick-boxing competition during the ongoing ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan. They secured three gold, four silver and as many bronze medals in the competition. The gold medal winners are Prabhseerat Kaur, Drishti and Rajveer Singh while those, who won silver medals, include Anmol, Daman, Surya Jaswal and Nancy, whereas bronze medallists are Tanish Saini, Gurkamal Singh, Sehajpreet Singh and Anishka. OC
Guru Nanak Int’l Public School
Ludhiana: Two students, Lovekesh and Gagandeep Singh, of Guru Nanak International Public School (GNIPS), BRS Nagar branch, bagged medals in the track and field events during the ongoing district-level 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan'. Lovekesh won gold medals in the 200 m and 400 m races while Gagandeep secured a gold medal in the javelin throw event. The duo was selected to compete in the state-level games.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...